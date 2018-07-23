AirAsia X to be 'a huge airline', but 'pain' expected in 2Q/3Q2018: Group CEO

AirAsia Group CEO and AirAsia X co-group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his official Twitter account, said (19-Jul-2018) AirAsia X "is going to be a huge airline". He added: "There will be pain in the 2nd and third quarters as we have cancelled ineffective routes and business partnerships to focus on a sustainable model. That means going into countries where we will dominate ie japan korea Australia china india and removing peripheral routes where there is no growth in frequency or country. Will have short term effect on yield but boy it's going To be a strong airline". Mr Fernandes concluded: "We will be doing an airaosa [sic] x group structure as well. Last bit of work is fixing the way we do revenue management as it's different from short haul. That's almost complete. Network fixed. Model fixed. Organisation structure fixed. Planes bought. Revenue last bit".