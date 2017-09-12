AirAsia X 'the most undervalued airline stock in the world': AirAsia Group CEO

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his official Twitter account, stated (11-Sep-2017) AirAsia X is "the most undervalued airline stock in the world just like airasia was" adding: "I'm going out on the road to explain how profit will grow". Mr Fernandes tweeted: "like airasia where investors are the beginning of seeing value.Long way to go Growth stock, annual dividends and special dividends. Airasia X Strength is asia. Three great airlines. KL Bangkok amd [sic] bali. 2018 will be huge year for Airasia X. Reduce cost. Increase utilisation. Increase country focus. Cull some loss making routes. Growth in Ancilliary [sic] income".