AirAsia X Group CEO: Nonstop to Europe and US possible with A330neo

AirAsia X Group CEO Nadda Buranasiri stated (17-Jun-2019) the addition of its A330neo aircraft increases the "ability to bring new destinations into play", adding: "Direct flights to Europe and the US are now possible, and we are working on many exciting network and product plans to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by this aircraft's extended range and significant cost efficiencies, which will be announced in due course".