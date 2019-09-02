AirAsia X finalises firm order for 12 A330neo and 30 A321XLR aircraft

Airbus announced (30-Aug-2019) AirAsia X finalised a firm order for an additional 12 A330-900 and 30 A321XLR aircraft. AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes stated the A321XLR "offers the longest flying range of any single aisle aircraft and will enable us to introduce services to new destinations", adding the new orders will enable the group to "build further on our market leading position in this fast growing sector". The contract increases the number of A330neos ordered by the carrier to 78, its fleet consists of 622 A320 aircraft. [more - original PR]