AirAsia to collect full PSC at KLIA2, but 'under strong protest'
AirAsia stated (08-Aug-2019) it will collect the full passenger service change (PSC) levied by Malaysia Airports at Kuala Lumpur International Airport terminal 2 (KLIA2) from midnight on 08-Aug-2019, following a recent court ruling, but will do so "under strong protest". The airline will also itemise the additional PSC to show passengers "how much they're paying for inferior facilities", according to AirAsia CEO Riad Asmat. Malaysia Airports imposed a new PSC of MYR73 (USD17.4) on passengers departing KLIA2 to destinations beyond ASEAN from Jul-2018, which is higher than the previous rate of MYR50 (USD11.9). AirAsia had refused to collect the additional MYR23 (USD5.5) from passengers "to ensure air travel remains affordable for all". The Kuala Lumpur High Court dismissed AirAsia and AirAsia X's striking out application in relation to the payment of outstanding PSC. AirAsia X Malaysia CEO Benyamin Ismail said: "PSC for passengers flying beyond ASEAN has more than doubled in less than two years... This is an arbitrary hike and we will continue to oppose it until all our legal options are exhausted". [more - original PR]