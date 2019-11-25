AirAsia takes delivery of first 236 seat A321neo

AirAsia confirmed (22-Nov-2019) the delivery of its first A321neo (9M-VAA). AirAsia Group plans to replace the existing fleet of A320 and A320neo aircraft with 353 A321neos. The aircraft is configured with 236 seats, providing a 27% increase in capacity compared to AirAsia's A320 and A320neo fleet. The A321neo will operate services from Kuala Lumpur to destinations in Asia and is set to become the first aircraft of its type to operate in Malaysia. AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said: "This new aircraft will be deployed on popular routes delivering growth opportunities to new markets and add extra capacity in existing markets, particularly where there are expansion constraints due to infrastructure or slot availability limitations". [more - original PR]