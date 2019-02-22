AirAsia: Our vision is to become a 'digital travel technology company'

AirAsia Group CEO Nadda Buranasiri stated (21-Feb-2019) "our focus in data leadership will enable leveraging of our existing assets and customer pool" to secure sustainable growth and increased profit per seat. Mr Buranasiri added it will "further drive up ancillary income towards our vision in becoming a digital travel technology company". He said "improved balance sheet and solid forward bookings" will provide the necessary cash flow required to continue to strategically expand our network". [more - original PR]