AirAsia Group to trim 3Q2026 capacity by 20% to 25%: CEO

AirAsia Group CEO Bo Lingam stated (13-Aug-2026) 2Q2026 represented "the peak of energy market volatility", noting the group does not expect jet fuel prices to sustain at the "extreme peak average" of USD183 per barrel seen in 2Q2026. Mr Lingam continued: "We proved that we can pass through the vast majority of fuel increases without dampening underlying demand", noting as fuel "normalises" from 2Q2026 highs against these higher established fare levels, "our unit economics will improve naturally". He noted the group is taking "a deliberate, tactical approach to protect our bottom line" by trimming 3Q2026 capacity by 20% to 25% year-on-year to ensure "every flight clears our strict hurdle rates". As year end peak holiday demand builds, the group expects to "strategically restore capacity to pre-war levels" in 4Q2026 to "capture high yield travel across our core ASEAN network, where forward bookings are already tracking in line with last year". [more - original PR]