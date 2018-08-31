AirAsia Group CEO: 'The battle is over' on airports

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes commented (30-Aug-2018) "In terms of airports, we are pleased that the government is supportive of our growth plans and the battle is over". A new dedicated low cost terminal will be developed at Penang International Airport by 2022. Mr Fernandes said AirAsia "would like to turn Penang into a key northern transit hub connecting directly from South-East Asia to this state". The carrier plans to roll out the Fast Airport Clearance Experience System (FACES) at Kuching Airport and Melbourne Avalon Airport to improve boarding. Mr Fernandes said: "In the near future, all our passengers will be able to board with their faces, eliminating the hassle of showing their passports". [more - original PR]