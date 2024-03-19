19-Mar-2024 11:31 AM
AirAsia Cambodia to launch domestic operations from May-2024
Capital A announced (18-Mar-2024) AirAsia Cambodia will launch operations with twice daily Phnom Penh-Siem Reap and Siem Reap-Sihanoukville services from 02-May-2024. The LCC will operate the services with two A320 aircraft to be based at Phnom Penh International Airport. AirAsia Cambodia CEO Vissoth Nam stated: "The timing could not be better for AirAsia Cambodia's debut, considering the significant growth witnessed in Cambodian air travel and tourism". [more - original PR]