2-May-2024 10:37 AM

AirAsia Cambodia receives AOC, to commence operations from 02-May-2024

AirAsia Cambodia received (01-May-2024) its air operator's certificate (AOC) on 30-Apr-2024 and will officially commence operations on 02-May-2024. The LCC will operate a fleet of two A320 aircraft from its hub of Phnom Penh International Airport. It will initially serve Siem Reap, Sihanoukville and beyond through hubs in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok. Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes stated: "The wealth of opportunities present in Cambodia, a country with huge economic potential, is truly compelling given its strategic location within the ASEAN region". Mr Fernandes added: "AirAsia's expansion into Cambodia underscores our profound grasp of the ASEAN market". [more - original PR]

