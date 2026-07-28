Air Zimbabwe returns to global distribution with Travelport
Air Zimbabwe and Travelport signed (17-Jul-2026) a multi-year distribution agreement, returning the airline to global distribution after more than a decade. Travelport commenced marketing the airline's content ahead of the launch of Harare-London Gatwick service on 22-Jul-2026. Agencies can access Air Zimbabwe's content through Travelport+ and the Smartpoint booking application. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Zimbabwe resumed three times weekly Harare-London Gatwick services on 23-Jul-2026 after a 14-year suspension, following delivery of a leased A330-300 in Jul-2026, with operations conducted by Plus Ultra Airlines under an ACMI agreement.1 2 Plus Ultra’s 13-month ACMI contract took effect on 01-Jul-2026, with Air Zimbabwe retaining commercial control under its own code and branding.3 London Gatwick’s head of aviation development Jonny Macneal said the route restored the UK’s only direct link to Harare.4