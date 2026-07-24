Air Zimbabwe resumes Harare-London service
Air Zimbabwe, via its official Facebook account, announced (23-Jul-2026) it resumed three times weekly Harare-London Gatwick service after a 14 year suspension. As previously reported by CAPA, Air Zimbabwe received one leased A330-300 in Jul-2026, ahead of the launch of Harare-London Gatwick service. The service will be operated by Plus Ultra Airlines under an ACMI agreement.
Background ✨
Air Zimbabwe previously confirmed it planned to restart Harare‑London Gatwick from 22-Jul-2026 using A330-300 equipment under a long term ACMI contract with Plus Ultra Airlines, supported by Chapman Freeborn.1 Plus Ultra signed a 13 month ACMI deal effective 01-Jul-2026, providing aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance, while Air Zimbabwe retained commercial control under its own code and branding.2