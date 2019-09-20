20-Sep-2019 2:50 PM
Air visitor arrivals to Argentina up 12% in Jul-2019
Argentina's National Institute of Statistics and Census estimated (19-Sep-2019) air visitor arrivals to Argentina for Jul-2019. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals by air: 261,700, +11.6% year-on-year;
- Brazil: 103,500, +10.9%;
- Chile: 31,400, +8.9%;
- Canada and US: 25,000, +10.6%;
- Paraguay: 9800, +35.1%;
- Uruguay: 7000, +35.3%;
- Bolivia: 5700, -0.2%;
- Rest of America: 34,700, +13.9%;
- Europe: 33,300, +12.9%;
- Others: 11,200, -2.1%. [more - original PR - Spanish]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More