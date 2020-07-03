Air Vanuatu to operate first intl service for repatriation of nationals in Jul-2020

Air Vanuatu announced (02-Jul-2020) plans to operate the first international passenger service on 03-Jul-2020 since the suspension of international services on 23-Mar-2020, following the closure of Vanuatu's borders. The service will be operated to repatriate French nationals from Port Vila to Noumea. The next planned service is for cargo to Noumea scheduled for 24-Jul-2020. [more - original PR]