Air T reports USD900k impact to adjusted EBITDA due to 'challenged' Rex performance in Q2FY2027
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Background ✨
Air T's acquisition of Rex followed creditors approving Air T's deed of company arrangement, with Rex's regional business (serving 54 airports using Saab 340s) included while Rex Airlines' 737 capital city entity was placed into liquidation.1 The Australian Government backed the transaction via debt restructuring, an AUD60 million new loan and retained security over Rex's aircraft and simulator, alongside commitments on connectivity and governance.2 Air T also provided an AUD50 million credit facility to help restore Rex's fleet from about 31 to 45 aircraft within two years, supplemented by an undrawn AUD60 million Commonwealth loan.3