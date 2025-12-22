22-Dec-2025 1:33 PM
Air T closes acquisition of Rex Airlines
Air T Inc announced (19-Dec-2025) the closing of its acquisition of Rex Airlines, with the company now controlling 100% of the carrier. Details include:
- Air T is providing an AUD50 million (USD33.04 million) credit facility, funded by one of the company's investor partners. Air T anticipates Rex will use the facility to bring its fleet fully back into service, from approximately 31 to 45 aircraft within the next two years;
- The Commonwealth of Australia will continue to be a secured creditor of Rex;
- Rex will have access to an additional undrawn AUD60 million (USD39.7 million) loan from the Commonwealth of Australia to support the overhaul of its current fleet of Saab 340s and general operations. [more - original PR]