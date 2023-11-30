Air Serbia to host CAPA 2024 World Aviation Summit

Air Serbia announced (29-Nov-2023) plans to host the CAPA 2024 World Aviation Summit, together with the City of Belgrade. CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Awards for Excellence will take place on 21/22-Nov-2024, bringing together more than 250 global leaders from the aviation industry, including CEOs and high ranking representatives of the most significant global and regional airlines, airports, and other participants in the passenger and cargo air transport, tourism, and conference travel sectors from around 40 countries. [more - original PR - English/Serbian]