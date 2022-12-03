Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Dec-2022 3:09 PM

Air Serbia planning codeshares in US and Middle East: CEO

Air Serbia CEO Jiří Marek, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (02-Dec-2022) the airline aims to extract more value from its existing codeshare agreements and is looking into the option of JVs. Mr Marek said Air Serbia is in the final stage of negotiating a codeshare with a US carrier, to be announced in late 2022 or early 2023. Air Serbia also expects to announce a codeshare with a Middle Eastern carrier.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More