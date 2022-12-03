Air Serbia planning codeshares in US and Middle East: CEO

Air Serbia CEO Jiří Marek, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (02-Dec-2022) the airline aims to extract more value from its existing codeshare agreements and is looking into the option of JVs. Mr Marek said Air Serbia is in the final stage of negotiating a codeshare with a US carrier, to be announced in late 2022 or early 2023. Air Serbia also expects to announce a codeshare with a Middle Eastern carrier.