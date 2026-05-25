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    25-May-2026 1:36 PM

    Air Serbia launches Belgrade-Toronto service

    Air Serbia resumed (23-May-2026) twice weekly Belgrade-Toronto service with A330-200, reestablishing an air connection between Serbia and Canada for the first time in more than thirty years. Air Serbia also operates New York and Chicago services. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Air Serbia considered extending its seasonal Belgrade-Toronto service into the winter, with CEO Jiri Marek saying a decision could come within six months.1 The carrier had announced the twice weekly A330-200 service would start on 23-May-2026, making Toronto its third North America destination after New York and Chicago.2

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