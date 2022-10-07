Become a CAPA Member
Air Niugini: Papua New Guinea removes coronavirus related travel restrictions

Air Niugini announced (06-Oct-2022) Papua New Guinea removed all coronavirus restrictions associated with air travel. This includes the requirement to wear a mask whilst inside airport terminals, or wear a mask on an aircraft. It also removes the requirement that passengers travelling to Papua New Guinea from overseas have to show evidence of having been vaccinated against coronavirus. [more - original PR]

