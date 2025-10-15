15-Oct-2025 11:49 AM
Air Niugini confirms introduction of new digital arrival card for pax entering Papua New Guinea
Air Niugini, via its official Facebook account, confirmed (14-Oct-2025) Papua New Guinea's Government introduced a new digital arrival card, effective 01-Oct-2025. The online form is mandatory for all travellers entering Papua New Guinea including citizens, residents, visitors and transit passengers.
Background ✨
Papua New Guinea previously removed all coronavirus-related travel restrictions, including health declaration forms and testing requirements for arrivals, as of Aug-20221 2 3. The new digital arrival card reintroduces a mandatory process for all travellers entering the country, regardless of citizenship or residency status2.