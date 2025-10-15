Loading
15-Oct-2025 11:49 AM

Air Niugini confirms introduction of new digital arrival card for pax entering Papua New Guinea

Air Niugini, via its official Facebook account, confirmed (14-Oct-2025) Papua New Guinea's Government introduced a new digital arrival card, effective 01-Oct-2025. The online form is mandatory for all travellers entering Papua New Guinea including citizens, residents, visitors and transit passengers.

Background ✨

Papua New Guinea previously removed all coronavirus-related travel restrictions, including health declaration forms and testing requirements for arrivals, as of Aug-20221 2 3. The new digital arrival card reintroduces a mandatory process for all travellers entering the country, regardless of citizenship or residency status2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More