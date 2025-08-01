Air Niugini CEO: Aviation in Papua New Guinea 'critical' for country development
Air Niugini CEO Gary Seddon, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) "We have been a state owned airline since inception, and we have both a consumer service obligation and a commercial objective". Mr Seddon said: "We fly to parts that are commercially unviable, but which have indirect and social benefits to that community". He added: "For most operations, a responsibility of social and economic growth rests on the shoulders of the national carrier", noting aviation in Papua New Guinea is "critical" for country development.
Background ✨
Air Niugini developed a 2025-2027 corporate plan focused on operational efficiency, staff development, and technological innovation, with its first A220 aircraft—part of an eleven-unit order—scheduled for delivery in Sep-2025 as part of a USD700 million re-fleeting programme supported by the Papua New Guinea Government. The plan also emphasised timely arrivals, financial security, and enhanced service quality while managing industry challenges such as rising fuel costs1 2.