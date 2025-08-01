Air Niugini CEO: Aviation in Papua New Guinea 'critical' for country development

Air Niugini CEO Gary Seddon, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) "We have been a state owned airline since inception, and we have both a consumer service obligation and a commercial objective". Mr Seddon said: "We fly to parts that are commercially unviable, but which have indirect and social benefits to that community". He added: "For most operations, a responsibility of social and economic growth rests on the shoulders of the national carrier", noting aviation in Papua New Guinea is "critical" for country development.