Air Niugini appoints new CEO
Air Niugini, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, announced (16-Feb-2026) the appointment of Alan Milne as CEO. Mr Milne has more than 44 years of aviation experience across Papua New Guinea and Australia, having previously served as Air Niugini CEO from 2018 to 2020. Mr Milne has also previously served in numerous leadership roles within the Qantas Group.
Background ✨
Alan Milne previously served as Air Niugini CEO from 2018 to 2020, having been appointed by Papua New Guinea's Minister Public Enterprise and State Investments, William Duma, who cited Mr Milne's 36-year tenure at Qantas and extensive industry experience as key reasons for his selection1. During his prior tenure, Mr Milne launched initiatives such as the 'Higher Altitudes' programme to drive internal transformation and customer service improvements2.