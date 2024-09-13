Air New Zealand working to encourage government to engage in decarbonisation

Air New Zealand chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Kiri Hannifin, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (12-Sep-2024) on global net zero targets, stating: "There are governments moving quickly, but ours [New Zealand] is not one of them". Ms Hannifin said: "We're working hard to encourage our government to engage in decarbonisation", adding: "We need the support of all governments but particularly our own to move forward".