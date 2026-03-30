Air New Zealand to commence installation of new check in kiosks at Auckland Airport

Air New Zealand announced (27-Mar-2026) plans to install new internally developed check in kiosks from week commencing 30-Mar-2026. The kiosks will be installed in Air New Zealand check in zones at Auckland International Airport's domestic terminal, followed by all New Zealand ports by the end of Jul-2026. The kiosks run on technology including iPads that enable touchscreen interaction and passport scanning using built-in cameras. The carrier noted the average check in time has decreased from more than two minutes to 37 seconds. The kiosks were trialled at Auckland's domestic terminal from Jun-2025 to Mar-2026, with four trial machines processing more than 30,000 customer journeys across the period. [more - original PR]