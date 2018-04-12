Loading
12-Apr-2018 11:16 AM

Air New Zealand says fleet investments 'commits us into a mode of growth'

Air New Zealand Group head of government & industry affairs Duncan Small, speaking at the CAPA Wellington Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, commented (12-Apr-2018) on Air New Zealand's fleet investment, stating: "We've made a number of fleet investments including 14 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, and A321neos. This commits us into a mode of growth, which we have seen over the last five years and will continue for some time".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More