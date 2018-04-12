12-Apr-2018 11:16 AM
Air New Zealand says fleet investments 'commits us into a mode of growth'
Air New Zealand Group head of government & industry affairs Duncan Small, speaking at the CAPA Wellington Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, commented (12-Apr-2018) on Air New Zealand's fleet investment, stating: "We've made a number of fleet investments including 14 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, and A321neos. This commits us into a mode of growth, which we have seen over the last five years and will continue for some time".