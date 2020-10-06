6-Oct-2020 8:53 AM
Air New Zealand outlines lowering to Alert Level 1 biosecurity measures
Air New Zealand stated (05-Oct-2020) the entire country will be at Alert Level 1 from 23.59 on 07-Oct-2020 and the following customer experience will apply for travellers:
- At the airport:
- Physical distancing is not required at airports during Alert Level 1;
- All check in kiosks will be available, however, customers are recommend to check-in online for their service;
- Auckland lounges will resume their normal service under Alert Level 1;
- Auckland domestic valet parking will resume normal operations under Alert Level 1;
- Fast Bag continues to be unavailable at this time;
- Onboard the aircraft:
- Physical distancing continues to not be required onboard. [more - original PR]