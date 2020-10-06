Become a CAPA Member
6-Oct-2020 8:53 AM

Air New Zealand outlines lowering to Alert Level 1 biosecurity measures

Air New Zealand stated (05-Oct-2020) the entire country will be at Alert Level 1 from 23.59 on 07-Oct-2020 and the following customer experience will apply for travellers:

  • At the airport:
    • Physical distancing is not required at airports during Alert Level 1;
    • All check in kiosks will be available, however, customers are recommend to check-in online for their service;
    • Auckland lounges will resume their normal service under Alert Level 1;
    • Auckland domestic valet parking will resume normal operations under Alert Level 1;
    • Fast Bag continues to be unavailable at this time;
  • Onboard the aircraft:

