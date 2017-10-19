Air New Zealand looking at Norwegian's LCLH model and preparing a competitive response

Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE New Zealand Aviation and Corporate Travel Summit, stated (17-Oct-2017) the discussion concerning LCCs over the past 15 years ago has shifted from "whether the low cost carrier model would be viable", to whether the model is viable for low cost long haul (LCLH). Mr Wallace confirmed the carrier was "looking at Norwegian's model" and is preparing a competitive response should a LHLC carrier came to New Zealand.