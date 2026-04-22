Air New Zealand launches Koru loyalty programme

Air New Zealand launched (22-Apr-2026) Koru, a refreshed loyalty programme. The carrier will transfer more than five million members across to the new programme, which replaces the previous Airpoints programme with a "simpler, more rewarding platform". The new programme will also establish a foundation for "ongoing improvements including new partners, more ways to earn and use Airpoints and expanded travel experiences over time". The airline plans to commence construction on a new Koru Premier Lounge at Auckland International Airport later in 2026. The lounge will be the most spacious in the carrier's network and will incorporate two distinct spaces for Koru Platinum and Koru Black customers, as well as another space for Koru Gold, Star Alliance Gold, Koru Silver and Koru Club members. [more - original PR]