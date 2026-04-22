Air New Zealand launches Koru loyalty programme
Air New Zealand launched (22-Apr-2026) Koru, a refreshed loyalty programme. The carrier will transfer more than five million members across to the new programme, which replaces the previous Airpoints programme with a "simpler, more rewarding platform". The new programme will also establish a foundation for "ongoing improvements including new partners, more ways to earn and use Airpoints and expanded travel experiences over time". The airline plans to commence construction on a new Koru Premier Lounge at Auckland International Airport later in 2026. The lounge will be the most spacious in the carrier's network and will incorporate two distinct spaces for Koru Platinum and Koru Black customers, as well as another space for Koru Gold, Star Alliance Gold, Koru Silver and Koru Club members. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air New Zealand previously detailed that Airpoints would transition to Koru from Apr-2026, adding a new top-earned Koru Black tier and Koru Circle sharing, with further partner and redemption enhancements flagged by CEO Nikhil Ravishankar.1 At Auckland International Airport, it opened the Lookout Lounge on 12-Dec-2025 and outlined a two-stage Koru lounge rebuild from 2026, with the Koru Premier Lounge due in 2027 and a refreshed Koru Lounge by late 2027.2