Air New Zealand introduces refreshed loyalty programme Koru

Air New Zealand announced (19-Nov-2025) a major refresh of its loyalty programme, effective Apr-2026. The carrier's Airpoints programme will transition to Koru, a new tiered rewards system culminating in the new top-earned tier Koru Black - which features the following benefits:

Koru Circle, which provides members with the ability to share Koru Black features with family and friends;

Status Rewards including a Koru Black banked year, or curated gifts and experiences;

Access to the new Koru Premier Lounge at Auckland International Airport when it opens;

when it opens; Additional recognition upgrades and valet parking vouchers, enhanced OneUp offers and more.

Air New Zealand CEO Nikhil Ravishankar stated: "There's more on the horizon including introducing new partners, delivering new and exclusive ways to fly with Air New Zealand using Airpoints and new opportunities to earn Airpoints and Status Points to ensure our members get even more value from every journey". [more - original PR]