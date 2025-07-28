Air New Zealand to open flagship Koru Lounge at Auckland International Airport

Air New Zealand announced (28-Jul-2025) plans to open a new flagship Koru Lounge at Auckland International Airport. Air New Zealand's current lounge at the airport is approximately 2000sqm, with the new footprint approximately 1700sqm larger. It will incorporate two lounges, the first for Airpoints Elite and Business Premier customers, and the second for Airpoints Gold, Star Alliance Gold, Airpoints Silver and Koru members. [more - original PR]