Air New Zealand to open flagship Koru Lounge at Auckland International Airport
Air New Zealand announced (28-Jul-2025) plans to open a new flagship Koru Lounge at Auckland International Airport. Air New Zealand's current lounge at the airport is approximately 2000sqm, with the new footprint approximately 1700sqm larger. It will incorporate two lounges, the first for Airpoints Elite and Business Premier customers, and the second for Airpoints Gold, Star Alliance Gold, Airpoints Silver and Koru members. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qantas Airways also announced plans to accelerate construction of its new, larger Auckland International Lounge, with its existing business and first class lounges closing from 23-Apr-2025 and the new facility scheduled to open at the beginning of 2026, featuring increased capacity and a new food experience1 2.