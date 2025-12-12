Air New Zealand opens Lookout Lounge at Auckland International Airport

Air New Zealand announced (11-Dec-2025) the opening of its new Lookout Lounge on level 2 of Auckland International Airport's terminal on 12-Dec-2025. The lounge will be open daily from 05:00 to 10:00 and from 15:30 to 21:15. The airline plans to commence construction of Koru lounges at the airport in 2026, with the project to be delivered in two stages. The existing Koru Lounge will remain open with reduced capacity while work is completed on the Koru Premier Lounge for Koru Platinum, Koru Black and Business Premier customers, due to open in 2027. Following this phase, the current lounge space will be redeveloped, with the refreshed Koru Lounge expected to open by late 2027. [more - original PR]