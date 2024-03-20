Air New Zealand launches global open invitation for SAF suppliers

Air New Zealand launched (20-Mar-2024) a global open invitation to innovators and startups to supply the airline with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The airline stated the invitation is the first global call for SAF issued by a carrier to potential suppliers. Chief sustainability officer Kiri Hannifin stated: "Just under 200 airlines have signed up to SAF targets which means global competition for the new commodity will be fierce". Ms Hannifin said: "The issue is that SAF is in very short supply globally, and in New Zealand - more than most other countries - we rely heavily on aviation both domestically and to connect with the rest of the world". She added: "While we are exploring and investing in new low-carbon technologies for regional flying, such as battery electric and hydrogen battery aircraft, for long haul air travel, only SAF has the potential to dramatically reduce carbon emissions". Air New Zealand aims to reduce its carbon intensity by 28.9% by 2030 and will need around 80 million gallons of SAF p/a to achieve the target. [more - original PR]