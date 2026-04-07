Air New Zealand confirms May/Jun-2026 schedule changes in response to fuel costs

Air New Zealand, via its official website, announced (07-Apr-2026) it made a "small number of schedule changes for travel" across May/Jun-2026, owing to "the ongoing impact of high jet fuel costs". The carrier stated: "These consolidations affect around 4% of flights but only 1% of total passengers due to travel across this period. We have worked hard to keep disruption to a minimum, with the vast majority of impacted customers still travelling on the same day". The carrier added: "These changes are relatively small compared to others in the New Zealand market, where some airlines are reducing capacity by more than 10%". The carrier concluded: "Like airlines globally, we're experiencing jet fuel prices that are more than double what they would usually be. This is driving higher costs across the industry and we've made further increases to some airfares to help manage this. We remain focused on keeping New Zealanders connected and maintaining a reliable, fuel-efficient schedule".