Air New Zealand suspends FY2026 guidance amid 'unprecedented volatility' in jet fuel markets

Air New Zealand suspended (10-Mar-2026) its earnings guidance for FY2026 due to "unprecedented volatility in global jet fuel markets following the recent escalation of conflict in the Middle East". The carrier previously provided guidance as part of its interim results for H1FY2026 released on 26-Feb-2026, projecting H2FY2026 earnings to be "broadly in line with, or modestly below" the first-half loss of NZD59 million (USD35 million). Air New Zealand stated it has implemented fare adjustments in response to fuel price increases, adding that it may be required to take further pricing action should the conflict lead to continued elevated jet fuel costs. [more - original PR]