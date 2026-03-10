Air New Zealand suspends FY2026 guidance amid 'unprecedented volatility' in jet fuel markets
Air New Zealand suspended (10-Mar-2026) its earnings guidance for FY2026 due to "unprecedented volatility in global jet fuel markets following the recent escalation of conflict in the Middle East". The carrier previously provided guidance as part of its interim results for H1FY2026 released on 26-Feb-2026, projecting H2FY2026 earnings to be "broadly in line with, or modestly below" the first-half loss of NZD59 million (USD35 million). Air New Zealand stated it has implemented fare adjustments in response to fuel price increases, adding that it may be required to take further pricing action should the conflict lead to continued elevated jet fuel costs. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air New Zealand earlier warned H1FY2026 loss before taxation would be NZD30 million to NZD55 million, citing weaker-than-expected domestic and US booking revenue, higher engine lease costs from end-of-lease obligations, and a NZD10 million increase in CORSIA liabilities.1 It also cautioned against extrapolating first-half performance to FY2026 given planned H2 capacity growth.1