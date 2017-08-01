Loading
1-Aug-2017 2:31 PM

Air New Zealand CEO: 'Everything about an airline can be copied', invest in people

Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2017) culture is important because "everything about an airline can be copied" in terms of hardware. Mr Luxon stated a "hard commercial practice" cannot be imitated, adding "We believe if we can build better leaders, we can build a better culture leading to positive engagement". Air New Zealand is New Zealand's most attractive employer, with 60% of the country interested in working for the airline.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More