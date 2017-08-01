Air New Zealand CEO: 'Everything about an airline can be copied', invest in people

Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2017) culture is important because "everything about an airline can be copied" in terms of hardware. Mr Luxon stated a "hard commercial practice" cannot be imitated, adding "We believe if we can build better leaders, we can build a better culture leading to positive engagement". Air New Zealand is New Zealand's most attractive employer, with 60% of the country interested in working for the airline.