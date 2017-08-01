Loading
Air New Zealand CEO comments on growing long haul network and awareness

Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2017) the company's Pacific rim network has grown 35% since 2012. The carrier "can now connect emerging parts of the world through New Zealand", he said, while emphasising the fastest way from Asia to South America is through New Zealand. The company continues to aim to improve long haul awareness, with Mr Luxon confirming campaigns have recently been "hugely successful". 20% of Air New Zealand passengers on Auckland-Houston George Bush service are from Australia, Mr Luxon said.

