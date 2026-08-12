Air New Zealand and Air Chathams expand interline partnership

Air New Zealand and Air Chathams launched an interline partnership from 24-Mar-2026, allowing single-ticket bookings across both carriers’ domestic services, initially centred on Whakatane, with through baggage check-in.1 2 Air New Zealand chief transformation and alliances officer Michael Williams said the Whakatane interline start was a first step and further regional connectivity was expected.3 Air Chathams later cited jet fuel and other cost pressures when planning North Island suspensions and ending Auckland-Kāpiti from 31-Jul-2026.4 5