Air New Zealand and Air Chathams expand interline partnership
Air New Zealand and Air Chathams expanded (12-Aug-2026) their interline partnership, enabling passengers travelling to and from the Chatham Islands to book a single journey connecting them with Air New Zealand's domestic network. The expanded partnership also brings Whanganui into the network following the launch of interline services to Whakatane earlier in 2026. The announcement coincides with the completion of a new terminal at Chatham Islands Tuuta Airport, with the expanded network connectivity to commence from 13-Aug-2026. Air Chathams CEO Duane Emeny stated: "For the Chatham Islands, this is an especially significant milestone. For the first time, customers will be able to book a single ticket connecting them with destinations across New Zealand. It simplifies travel for residents, opens up new opportunities for local businesses and tourism and makes it much easier for more people to experience one of New Zealand's most unique destinations". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air New Zealand and Air Chathams launched an interline partnership from 24-Mar-2026, allowing single-ticket bookings across both carriers’ domestic services, initially centred on Whakatane, with through baggage check-in.1 2 Air New Zealand chief transformation and alliances officer Michael Williams said the Whakatane interline start was a first step and further regional connectivity was expected.3 Air Chathams later cited jet fuel and other cost pressures when planning North Island suspensions and ending Auckland-Kāpiti from 31-Jul-2026.4 5