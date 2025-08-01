Air New Zealand aiming to stimulate SAF market through book and claim

Air New Zealand chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Kiri Hannifin, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) book and claim systems for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) are "burdensome" for the airline under New Zealand's current sustainability policy. Ms Hannifin said book and claim is also "very hard for [corporate] customers to understand". She said the airline is nevertheless participating in such schemes "to stimulate the market".