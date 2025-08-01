Air New Zealand aiming to stimulate SAF market through book and claim
Air New Zealand chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Kiri Hannifin, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) book and claim systems for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) are "burdensome" for the airline under New Zealand's current sustainability policy. Ms Hannifin said book and claim is also "very hard for [corporate] customers to understand". She said the airline is nevertheless participating in such schemes "to stimulate the market".
Background ✨
Air New Zealand advocated for harmonised sustainability policies in Asia Pacific, particularly alignment with Australia, to improve aviation sustainability frameworks1. A recent report highlighted the need for clear SAF certification standards and domestic production to reduce reliance on imports and meet climate targets, noting aviation emissions in New Zealand could rise significantly without further action2. Book and claim systems are being examined as critical mechanisms for scaling SAF uptake globally3.