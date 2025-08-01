Loading
1-Aug-2025 10:10 AM

Air New Zealand seeking 'more harmonised' sustainability policies across Asia Pacific

Air New Zealand chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Kiri Hannifin, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (31-Jul-2025) on government policies on aviation sustainability, stating: "The more harmonised it is, the better", particularly in Asia Pacific. Ms Hannifin added: "We think it would make sense [for New Zealand] to harmonise with Australia" on sustainability policies.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More