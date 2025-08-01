1-Aug-2025 10:10 AM
Air New Zealand seeking 'more harmonised' sustainability policies across Asia Pacific
Air New Zealand chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Kiri Hannifin, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (31-Jul-2025) on government policies on aviation sustainability, stating: "The more harmonised it is, the better", particularly in Asia Pacific. Ms Hannifin added: "We think it would make sense [for New Zealand] to harmonise with Australia" on sustainability policies.