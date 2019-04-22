Air Mauritius receives first A330-900, first airline to operate A330neo and A350
Air Mauritius received (18-Apr-2019) its first A330-900 aircraft (3B-NBU, MSN 1884, according to the CAPA Fleet Database) on long term lease from Air Lease Corporation (ALC) in Toulouse on 17-Apr-2019. The aircraft is configured with 28 business class and 260 economy class seats and features the 'Airspace by Airbus' cabin with WiFi connectivity. The airline will take delivery of a second A330-900, also from ALC's order book with Airbus, in Apr-2019. Air Mauritius will use its A330neo aircraft to strengthen long haul operations and develop its regional network. Its first A330-900 will be mainly scheduled on London service and will also operate to Geneva, India, Southeast Asia, Johannesburg, Antananarivo and Reunion. Air Mauritius is the first airline to operate both the A330neo and A350 and is the first A330neo operator in the southern hemisphere. [more - original PR - Air Mauritius] [more - original PR - Airbus] [more - original PR - ALC]