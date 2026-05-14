Air India temporarily suspends and reduces frequency on select intl services through Aug-2026
Air India announced (13-May-2026) "the rationalisation of its services on select international routes between" Jun-2026 and Aug-2026, stating: "The adjustments have been made in response to a combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations, which significantly impact the commercial viability of certain planned services". Details include:
- North America:
- Delhi-Chicago: Temporarily suspended;
- Delhi-San Francisco: Reduced from 10 times weekly to daily through Aug-2026;
- Delhi-Toronto: Reduced from 10 to five times weekly through Jul-2026, increasing to daily from Aug-2026;
- Delhi-Vancouver: Reduced from daily to five times weekly;
- Mumbai-New York Newark: Increase from three times weekly to daily;
- Delhi-New York Newark: Temporarily suspended;
- Mumbai-New York JFK: Temporarily suspended;
- Europe:
- Delhi-Paris: Reduced from twice daily to daily;
- Delhi-Copenhagen: Reduced from four to three times weekly;
- Delhi-Milan: Reduced from five to four times weekly;
- Delhi-Vienna: Reduced from four to three times weekly;
- Delhi-Zurich: Reduced from four to three times weekly;
- Delhi-Rome: Reduced from four to three times weekly;
- Asia Pacific:
- Delhi-Melbourne: Reduced from daily to four times weekly;
- Delhi-Sydney: Reduced from daily to four times weekly;
- Delhi-Shanghai: Temporarily suspended through Aug-2026;
- Delhi-Singapore: Reduced from 24 to 14 times weekly;
- Mumbai-Singapore: Reduced from twice daily to daily;
- Chennai-Singapore: Temporarily suspended through Aug-2026;
- Delhi-Bangkok: Reduced from four to three times daily from Jul-2026;
- Mumbai-Bangkok: Reduced from 13 times weekly to daily from Jul-2026;
- Delhi-Kuala Lumpur: Reduced from 10 to five times weekly;
- Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City: Reduced from daily to four times weekly in Jul/Aug-2026;
- Delhi-Hanoi: Reduced from five to four times weekly in Jul/Aug-2026;
- Delhi-Kathmandu: Reduced from six to four times daily in Jun-2026, further reduced to three times daily in Jul/Aug-2026;
- Delhi-Dhaka: Reduced from daily to four times weekly;
- Mumbai-Dhaka: Temporarily suspended through Aug-2026;
- Mumbai-Colombo: Reduced from daily to four times weekly;
- Delhi-Colombo: Reduced from 14 to 12 times weekly;
- Delhi-Malé: Temporarily suspended through Aug-2026.
The airline noted: "Despite the challenges and beyond these adjustments, Air India will continue to operate more than 1200 international flights every month, retaining a robust international network that spans five continents, including 33 flights per week to North America, 47 flights per week to Europe, 57 flights per week to the UK, 08 flights per week to Australia, 158 flights per week to the Far East, Southeast Asia and SAARC regions, and seven flights per week to Mauritius". [more - original PR]