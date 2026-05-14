Air India temporarily suspends and reduces frequency on select intl services through Aug-2026

Air India announced (13-May-2026) "the rationalisation of its services on select international routes between" Jun-2026 and Aug-2026, stating: "The adjustments have been made in response to a combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations, which significantly impact the commercial viability of certain planned services". Details include:

The airline noted: "Despite the challenges and beyond these adjustments, Air India will continue to operate more than 1200 international flights every month, retaining a robust international network that spans five continents, including 33 flights per week to North America, 47 flights per week to Europe, 57 flights per week to the UK, 08 flights per week to Australia, 158 flights per week to the Far East, Southeast Asia and SAARC regions, and seven flights per week to Mauritius". [more - original PR]