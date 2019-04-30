Air India operates first frequency under 'dispatch with no destination alternate' system

Air India, via its official Twitter account, announced (29-Apr-2019) it operated a Delhi-Hyderabad frequency under the "dispatch with no destination alternate" system, using Boeing 787 aircraft (TNN/Economic Times/The Hindu BusinessLine/New Indian Express/Business Standard, 29-Apr-2019). Air India is the first airline in India to implement the system, which permits carriers to operate services "without filing an alternate destination and carrying excess fuel to fly to that destination" to destination airports equipped with two or more runways. It will continue trial operation of Delhi-Hyderabad service under the system for the next 30 days before expanding to other airports. Air India expects the measure to result in a significant decrease in fuel consumption.