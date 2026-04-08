8-Apr-2026 12:32 PM
Air India CEO and MD to resign
Air India announced (07-Apr-2026) the resignation of CEO and MD Campbell Wilson. Mr Wilson will remain in the role until a successor is appointed. He has served with the airline for four years. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
At the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said the carrier faced its “most volatile and challenging year” and expected the post-privatisation rebuild to take about five years, even if it missed its 2026 budget.1 He also cited near-term aircraft supply constraints and the ongoing closure of Pakistani airspace as key operational challenges.2