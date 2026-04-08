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8-Apr-2026 12:32 PM

Air India CEO and MD to resign

Air India announced (07-Apr-2026) the resignation of CEO and MD Campbell Wilson. Mr Wilson will remain in the role until a successor is appointed. He has served with the airline for four years. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

At the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said the carrier faced its “most volatile and challenging year” and expected the post-privatisation rebuild to take about five years, even if it missed its 2026 budget.1 He also cited near-term aircraft supply constraints and the ongoing closure of Pakistani airspace as key operational challenges.2

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