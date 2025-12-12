Air India 'has probably had the most volatile and challenging' period in 30 years: CEO

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "Air India has probably had the most volatile and challenging year, certainly in my 30 years in aviation". Mr Wilson added: "During its life Air India has been up there with the best airlines in the world but was neglected badly for a number of decades, so we've been in this phase of rebuilding over three years of private ownership - we expect it will require approximately five". Mr Wilson concluded: "It might not deliver on the 2026 budget, but it will deliver the aspirations of future budgets".