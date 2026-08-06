Air India appoints new CEO and MD

Air India previously announced CEO and MD Campbell Wilson’s resignation, with Mr Wilson to remain until a successor was appointed, after serving four years with the airline1. Mr Wilson told CAPA events Air India’s turnaround required a five year rebuild under private ownership and might not meet the 2026 budget, while it worked through operational backlogs, hiring and fleet renewal2 3. Tewolde Gebremariam’s LinkedIn profile stated he served as Ethiopian Airlines CEO from Jan-2011 to Mar-20224.