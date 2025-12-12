Air India and Scoot sign interline agreement
Air India and Scoot signed (11-Dec-2025) an interline agreement. Under the agreement, Air India passengers can travel from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Singapore and connect to Scoot services from Singapore to more than 60 destinations in the Asia Pacific region, all under a single itinerary. This includes multiple destinations "not covered by any of the airline's other existing [interline] partnerships", including Macau, Padang, Labuan, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Langkawi, Ipoh, Kuantan, Miri, Sibu, Malacca, Kota Bharu, Davao, Koh Samui, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air India planned to increase its Chennai-Singapore service to twice daily from 01-Aug-2025, a route also operated by Scoot, Singapore Airlines and IndiGo1. Air India and Singapore Airlines also expanded their codeshare arrangement from 27-Oct-2024, enabling Air India customers to access 29 destinations on Singapore Airlines' network and vice versa, with further destinations to be added progressively2.