Air India and Saudia sign codeshare agreement
Air India and Saudia signed (14-Jan-2026) a codeshare agreement, with codeshare services to commence in Feb-2026. Air India passengers will have access to connections via Jeddah and Riyadh to Dammam, Abha, Gassim, Gizan, Madinah and Taif. Saudia passengers will be able to connect to services from Mumbai and Delhi to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Jaipur "and more than 15 other destinations as interline". Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson stated: "Saudi Arabia is amongst our most important markets in the Middle East, with the country fast transforming into a major international gateway to the region", adding: "We are happy to be partnering with Saudia to provide greater access to the large Indian diaspora spread across Saudi Arabia as well as to open up the Kingdom's rapidly evolving and diverse tourism offerings and remarkable destinations to holidaymakers from India". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air India expanded its codeshare partnerships in recent months, including agreements with Lufthansa Group, Singapore Airlines, Kenya Airways, and several regional carriers, increasing its connectivity to Europe, Africa, and beyond while offering more destinations within India to its partners' customers1 2 3 4. Saudia has also pursued similar codeshare expansions with carriers such as ITA Airways and Malaysia Airlines5 6.