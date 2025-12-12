Air France to open 750sqm lounge at London Heathrow Airport
Air France announced (11-Dec-2025) plans to open a new lounge in Terminal 4 at London Heathrow Airport in spring 2026. The lounge will be reserved for the airline's La Première, Business and Flying Blue Elite Plus customers, as well as eligible travellers flying with KLM and SkyTeam alliance partner airlines. The 750sqm lounge was designed in collaboration with SGK Brandimage and features approximately 150 seats. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air France has recently expanded its premium lounge network, opening new or renovated facilities in key international markets such as Los Angeles, Boston, and Chicago O'Hare, with similar access policies for La Première, Business, and Flying Blue Elite Plus customers, as well as eligible KLM and SkyTeam passengers1 2 3. It also invested in exclusive experiences for La Première passengers at Paris Charles de Gaulle4.