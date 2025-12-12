Air France to open 750sqm lounge at London Heathrow Airport

Air France announced (11-Dec-2025) plans to open a new lounge in Terminal 4 at London Heathrow Airport in spring 2026. The lounge will be reserved for the airline's La Première, Business and Flying Blue Elite Plus customers, as well as eligible travellers flying with KLM and SkyTeam alliance partner airlines. The 750sqm lounge was designed in collaboration with SGK Brandimage and features approximately 150 seats. [more - original PR]